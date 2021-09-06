CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW All Out: The Lucha Brothers And Young Bucks Finish Their Legendary Brawl

By Evan Valentine
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the startling return of Minoru Suzuki in the aftermath of the match between Jon Moxley and Satoshi Kojima, the tag team championship match was looking to meet its intensity with the Lucha Brothers attempting to take the belts from the Young Bucks within a steel cage. With Penta and Fenix arriving at the squared circle with an amazing entrance touting themselves as "Mexican Kings," they are certainly celebrating their victory now as the new tag-team champions.

