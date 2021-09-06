CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Walking Dead Deaths: Every Reapers Victim in "Hunted"

Cover picture for the articleFear the Reapers! The masked marauders hunting Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) claim more victims on a grim new episode of The Walking Dead. Spoiler warning for Sunday's Season 11 Episode 3, "Hunted." The enemy troop who murdered Maggie's friends and seized Meridian, where Maggie lived with the Wardens before Season 11, terrorized and attacked the survivors on the road to a supply house to end "Acheron: Part 2." Their mission to Meridian detoured, Maggie's group will fight the Reapers: black-clad killers in skull masks hunting human prey with scythes and sickles.

