San Diego County, CA

Authorities Order Evacuations as 100-Acre Brush Fire Ignites Southeast of Rainbow

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
An area near Rainbow charred by the Aruba Fire. Courtesy CalFire

Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Sunday for some residents southeast of Rainbow because of an 100-acre vegetation fire.

The fire, near Rainbow Crest Road and Mordigan Lane, broke out about 4:15 p.m. When it began, according to Cal Fire San Diego, the blaze had burned up to 15 acres.

Authorities set up a temporary evacuation center at Vallecitos Elementary School, 5211 Fifth Street, in Fallbrook, for the displaced.

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies helped residents under order to depart the area.

The blaze, dubbed the Aruba fire, had a moderate rate of spread, Cal Fire said.

A view from a remote camera of the smoke generated by the Aruba Fire, which began Sunday. Photo credit: Screen shot, alertwildfire.org

– City News Service

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

San Marcos, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Woman Fatally Injured in Fall from Limo Bus on I-5 Was Brigette Duenas, 25, of San Marcos

Authorities Tuesday publicly identified a 25-year-old woman who was fatally injured last month in a fall from a limousine traveling on Interstate 5 in National City. Brigette Duenas of San Marcos opened a rear emergency exit in the northbound 2018 Mercedes-Benz Freightliner, apparently mistaking it for the door to a restroom in the vehicle, and fell out onto the roadway near Civic Center Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Aug. 28, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Blaze Breaks Out in University Heights Canyon, Forcing Out Residents Near Trolley Barn Park

A fire of unknown origin broke out in the bottom of a University Heights canyon Saturday, prompting evacuations in an area east of Trolley Barn Park. The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department received reports of a blaze in the brush – which started heading uphill toward homes on both sides of the canyon off Panorama Drive – at 5:36 p.m., according to OnScene.TV.

