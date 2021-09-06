CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tony Stewart Didn’t Like the Odds Before His Greatest NASCAR Triumph: ‘I Didn’t Feel Like Our Team Was Ready for It’

By John Moriello
 3 days ago
Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell will go to Week 2 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs knowing he has little chance of advancing to the Round of Eight. But at least he brought some optimism to Darlington before crashing out after 30 laps. In contrast, Tony Stewart was counting himself out ahead of the first green flag in 2011 before pulling off one of the most improbable championships of the playoff era.

