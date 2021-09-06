CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns' Odell Beckham (knee) expected to play against Chiefs in Week 1

By Zack Bussiere
numberfire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham (knee) is expected to be available for Week 1's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Beckham didn't feature in a preseason game as he continued his recovery from last season's ACL injury, but he is expected to be active for the season opener against the Chiefs. Beckham has reportedly taken on more and more work each day and has passed each test with flying according to Mary Kay Cabot. Cabot also noted that he looks great in practice and is showing no signs of wear and tear from his surgery in November. Our models expect Beckham to see 7.9 targets in Week 1.

