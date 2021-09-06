Melania Trump is telling friends she has no interest in being first lady again despite her husband's 2024 teases, report says

Getty Images

Melania Trump is telling friends she's not interested in being first lady again, according to CNN.

Donald Trump continues to tease a 2024 run, telling supporters they will be "very happy."

But sources told CNN the former first lady didn't plan to help with another campaign.

The former first lady Melania Trump is not interested in taking back the title, sources told CNN, despite her husband dangling the possibility of another Trump campaign.

"Not unlike 2016, Melania Trump has no intention really of joining the campaign," CNN's Kate Bennett said on Sunday. "I've spoken to people who said that she's not even really interested in being in the White House again, going through being first lady again."

Several of Melania Trump's friends told the outlet she had no interest in returning to the White House, let alone helping if her husband decided to run.

Former President Donald Trump hasn't declared a 2024 candidacy but has teased the possibility , saying his supporters will be " very happy " with his decision.

Previous reports said Melania Trump was "happy and relaxed" since exiting the White House earlier this year. She's largely remained out of the public eye, unlike some of her predecessors, and has made few public appearances.

"She's retreated now back to Mar-a-Lago, being a mom," Bennett said. "We know she's an extremely private person and that being in the public eye wasn't necessarily something she wanted to do in the first place."

Donald Trump, on the other hand, has continued to fundraise and hold rallies despite not yet announcing a 2024 bid.