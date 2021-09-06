CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Melania Trump is telling friends she has no interest in being first lady again despite her husband's 2024 teases, report says

By Kelsey Vlamis
Posted by 
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IbxaM_0bnc0O1a00

Getty Images

  • Melania Trump is telling friends she's not interested in being first lady again, according to CNN.
  • Donald Trump continues to tease a 2024 run, telling supporters they will be "very happy."
  • But sources told CNN the former first lady didn't plan to help with another campaign.
  • See more stories on Insider's business page .

The former first lady Melania Trump is not interested in taking back the title, sources told CNN, despite her husband dangling the possibility of another Trump campaign.

"Not unlike 2016, Melania Trump has no intention really of joining the campaign," CNN's Kate Bennett said on Sunday. "I've spoken to people who said that she's not even really interested in being in the White House again, going through being first lady again."

Several of Melania Trump's friends told the outlet she had no interest in returning to the White House, let alone helping if her husband decided to run.

Former President Donald Trump hasn't declared a 2024 candidacy but has teased the possibility , saying his supporters will be " very happy " with his decision.

Previous reports said Melania Trump was "happy and relaxed" since exiting the White House earlier this year. She's largely remained out of the public eye, unlike some of her predecessors, and has made few public appearances.

"She's retreated now back to Mar-a-Lago, being a mom," Bennett said. "We know she's an extremely private person and that being in the public eye wasn't necessarily something she wanted to do in the first place."

Donald Trump, on the other hand, has continued to fundraise and hold rallies despite not yet announcing a 2024 bid.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1668

Business Insider

Business Insider

227K+
Followers
15K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melania Trump
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Trump Campaign#First Lady#Cnn#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Embarking On Another Presidential Run & Winning Would Be 'Worst Case Scenario' For Melania Trump

While Donald Trump has been hinting about potentially running for President again, it seems that his wife Melania Trump would not be happy about another stint as First Lady. "Melania does not like being in the public eye and has made it clear that she isn't interested in doing it again," a political source told PEOPLE. "She likes family and her private life. The media glare is not for her."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Jim Jordan’s Office Denies He Was Caught Blabbing to Reporter About Imminent Trump 2024 Run

A spokesperson for Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) has denied a reporter’s claim that the congressman was caught blabbing about an imminent 2024 announcement from former President Donald Trump. Lauren Windsor, a reporter for political web-show The Undercurrent, claimed late Thursday that Jordan told her Trump will announce his run “any day now.” Early Friday, she posted a video of Jordan saying: “President Trump, he’s gonna run again... I know so, I talked to him yesterday, he’s about ready to announce after all of this craziness in Afghanistan.” The video didn’t contain Jordan saying Trump would announce “any day now,” and it’s not clear if there’s more footage yet to be published. When asked about the earlier reported quote, Jordan’s spokesperson told Politico: “Not true. Mr. Jordan did not say this.” Last week, Windsor caught Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on camera blaming Trump for his defeat in 2020.
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

After Trump bluster, Biden ends war drawing praise from liberal icon Michael Moore

While Donald Trump followed the tack of many politicians -- pledging to change U.S. war policy without actually doing it -- President Biden ended the U.S. war and presence in Afghanistan. In his first interview since the end of the war, filmmaker Michael Moore, a longtime critic of hawkish U.S. foreign policy, discusses the war, why it lasted for two decades, and why Biden deserves tremendous credit. "I have been completely surprised and feeling that we are all blessed to have Joe Biden in the White House in these last months," said Moore, who noted he voted and supported Sanders over Biden in the primary; and when Melber asked Moore about the negative reception he got for his anti-war speech during the 2003 Oscars, Moore said "This was the fifth night of the Iraq War - the Oscars. How could I not say something?" and he noted his planned movie contract was also torn up in what he believes was retaliation.Sept. 1, 2021.
Presidential ElectionBBC

US judge reprimands Trump election fraud lawyers

A US judge has issued a blistering ruling against prominent lawyers who represented Donald Trump after his 2020 presidential election defeat. US District Judge Linda Parker described a lawsuit filed in Michigan by Mr Trump's counsel as a "profound abuse of the judicial process". Her 110-page ruling, issued Wednesday, sanctioned...
POTUSNew York Post

‘It would be such an honor’: Gold Star mom invites Trump to son’s funeral

A California Gold Star mother whose Marine son was killed in last month’s ISIS suicide terror attack outside Kabul’s international airport invited former President Donald Trump to her child’s funeral, writing on Facebook that “[i]t would be such an honor” if he could be there. Shana Chappell’s son Kareem Nikoui...
Seattle, WAWashington Examiner

Trump is happier and healthier in Mar-a-Lago instead of the White House, and it should stay that way

Donald Trump has zero incentive to announce definitively whether he's running for president. Granted, if he does jump into the 2024 primary, he will be the clear front-runner, albeit one much diminished from his prior monopoly on the Republican Party, if the polls are any indication. Yet, the reasons for Trump not to try and secure his old job are obvious and numerous enough: Not one American wants to relive the geriatric monstrosity that was the election between Trump and eventual victor Joe Biden. And though Trump is obviously less decrepit than the near octogenarian Democrat, few would gamble again on a candidate who would be as old in 2024 as Biden is now. And, of course, it goes without saying that with telegenic Gen Xers such as Ron DeSantis and Kristi Noem ascendant, nominating the president who was impeached for a second time for beckoning a mob to the Capitol to "stop the steal" may be less palatable to even the most ardent MAGA supporters.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Trump and the next big, bogus stolen-election claim

Last week, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) seemed to spill the beans. He said on tape that he had very recently spoken with former president Donald Trump and that Trump would launch a 2024 presidential campaign — potentially imminently. The reporter who scooped it was also told that Trump would soon travel to Iowa, which would of course be an attractive place for such an announcement.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Trey Gowdy: President Biden Wanted To Wait To Kill Osama Bin Laden But Was In A Hurry To Get Out Of Afghanistan

Trey Gowdy tells Brian Kilmeade he is stunned at how President Biden pulled out of Afghanistan. Gowdy feels this is not how Super Powers conduct themselves by leaving Americans and Allies behind. Gowdy does not understand why the President was stuck on withdrawing by August 31. Gowdy said President Biden wanted to wait to kill Osama bin Laden but his pants were on fire in terms of getting out of Afghanistan. Gowdy also addressed the republicans who couldn’t wait to get out of Afghanistan. Gowdy feels it is important for them to explain how they would have done it in a less feckless manner.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump pardon worthless to Kushner pal facing new state charges

Rachel Maddow reports on Ken Kurson, friend of Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who was pardoned of federal charges by Trump before he ever went to trial, but now faces charges from New York State, which is not bound by federal pardons. Aug. 19, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy