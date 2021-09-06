CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

The Centuries-Spanning Cimmerian Tales of Garth and Malu, at Auction

By Mark Seifert
bleedingcool.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlave Girl Comics is an obscure and very short-lived 1949 title from Avon Periodicals that has a fascinating set of influences combined with well-crafted story and art which serves to make it an under-rated gem. The story centers around an archeologist and a socialite who have a chance meeting and realize that their lives have been intertwined for 4,000 years. In their past lives, they were Princess Malu and Garth, who lived in a very Robert E. Howard-inspired era. There's a copy of the first issue of this series in Slave Girl #1 (Avon, 1949) CGC FN- 5.5 Cream to off-white pages up for auction in the 2021 September 5-6 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122136 at Heritage Auctions.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert E. Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Art#Heritage Auctions#Avon Periodicals#Cgc#Slave Girl Comics#British#The Daily Mirror#Jungle Comics#Rangers Comics#Fiction House#Strange World
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Visual Artbleedingcool.com

Original Art For Sandman House Ad, Signed, Up for Auction

When DC Comics launched Sandman by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg back in 1988, this house ad was ubiquitous in DC Comics titles a few months before, with the line "I will show you terror in a handful of dust". This was the first image anyone had of Sandman and it haunted a generation. And the original artwork is up for auction from Heritage Auctions and going under the hammer later today, signed by Gaiman and Dringenberg and currently with bids of $23,000. The logo and text replicating the printed version were added a little later. And it's part of a premium listing of original comic book artwork that's being live auctioned later today.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Jason Aaron, Mahmud Asrar & Matt Wilson Launch King Conan #1

Jason Aaron, Mahmud Asrar, and Matt Wilson are to launch a second ongoing Conan series from Marvel Comics, set at the end of Conan's life as King Conan, from the 15th of December. The superstar creative team relaunched the tales of the Robert E. Howard hero in 2019 to critical...
ComicsKeene Sentinel

Comic Books and Magic Cards Art and Action

On a warm summer June day in 1938 the iconic hero, Superman, flew into our lives on the pages of Action Comics #1! Less than a year later, Batman premiered in Detective Comics #27. By October of 1939, Marvel Comics released its #1, which included the Human Torch, Angel, and Prince Namor the Sub-Mariner, followed by Fawcett Comics’ superhero Captain Marvel, DC Comics’ Flash, and Green Lantern which debuted in 1940. The following year, Marvel’s Captain America and DC’s Wonder Woman were published.
Books & Literaturebleedingcool.com

Amazing Fantasy #15 Might Sell For Over $3 Million At Heritage Today

Amazing Fantasy #15 is coming up on a record sale today at Heritage Auctions. The copy of the book, a CGC 9.6 if you can believe it, is only the fourth on record to achieve that grade. no copy has ever obtained a 9.8. One wonders what stress those who work at CGC felt while handling this book. I for one would want nothing to do with it, I would ruin it, I know it. Currently, this copy as of this writing is at $2.8 million. This has a real shot at selling for over $3 million, a record for this book and up there for highest of all-time. You have to see this book below.
Shoppingbleedingcool.com

Kingpin's Debut In Amazing Spider-Man #50 At Heritage Auctions Today

Kingpin is one of the most important characters in the Marvel universe, and thanks to the Daredevil TV show and rumors about the character's theatrical future, his comic appearances are shooting through the roof right now. Take for example his comic debut, in Amazing Spider-Man #50. Always a key book anyway, now it is one of the hottest back issues on the market. Taking bids today at Heritage Auctions is a CGC 9.6 copy of the book, one of the highest graded copies on the census. The price it is currently sitting at, $15,500, is a testament to not only how special this copy of the book is, but just how important Kingpin has become. Check it out below.
ComicsPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

First Spider-Man Comic, Amazing Fantasy No. 15, Sells for Record $3.6M

Move over Superman and Batman, there’s a new record-setting hero in town. The sale of Amazing Fantasy no. 15, featuring the first appearance of Spider-Man, has set the record for the most expensive comic ever sold. The comic sold Thursday for $3.6 million as part of Heritage Auction’s Signature Comics & Comic Art auction being held Sept. 8 to 12. The senses-shattering sale beat out the previous record, Action Comics no. 1, published in 1938 and featuring the first appearance of Superman, which sold privately for $3.25 million earlier this year. The Spider-Man comic is graded CGC 9.6 and is one of only four...
Entertainmentbleedingcool.com

Signed, Misprinted and Slabbed – First Appearance Of Spawn At Auction

Malibu Sun #13 is considered one of the first appearances of Spawn, in the months before Todd McFarlane published the comic. The house ad magazine for Malibu Productions, the comic book publisher that initially published Image Comics as a line before they went totally independent. And as a result, this has always been a collectible piece of promotional material, with Spawn on the front, back, and on this insides. This is a 9.9 CGC graded signed copy, and moreover the variant "misprint" version of Spawn on the back. There are only two copies in this signed grade condition, and one has gone to Auction, under the hammer today, from Heritage Auctions. With a Spawn movie expected to be reconfirmed and a cast announced at some point soon, there's going to be a lot more interest being shown towards this sort of thing. And.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Lord Of The Rings Middle Earth Collection Drops Next Month, & It Sucks

Lord of the Rings will get yet another massive Blu-ray box set next month; this one is dubbed the Middle Earth Collection. This will contain both the extended and theatrical LOTR and Hobbit trilogies, as well as a unique fold-out packaging to house the 31 discs included here. A special bonus disc will include the long Alamo Drafthouse cast reunions and the long-requested Cannes Festival presentation reel that was shown in 2001. A 64-page booklet is also included, featuring all sorts of stuff about the production of the two trilogies. Before you go getting rid of your previous sets, though, the legacy features are NOT included. I guess they are saving that for the 62 disc version coming in a couple of years, inevitably. You can see an announcement video for the Lord of the Rings set below.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips Turned Down Substack Comics

Recently, Matt Fraction and Kelly Sue DeConnick mentioned in their newsletter that they had been made a Substack Pro offer but were undecided on whether to take it, as many other high profile comics creators had. Estimated by Bleeding Cool to be $600,000 as an advance grant, they broke down the offer, saying;.
Dallas, TXbleedingcool.com

Pokémon Blue Version, Sealed & Graded, Up For Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas that deals primarily in auctions pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other collectible items, has put a rare 9.4 A+, WATA-graded, sealed copy of Pokémon Blue Version upon the auction block! Veterans, superfans, and so many more people alike know this game as one of the two first games in the mainline Pokémon series of video games localized into the English language. Prospective bidders have until Tuesday, September 7th, to place a bid on this iconic piece of Pokémon history.
Cell Phonesbleedingcool.com

Kaare Andrews' Infinity Comics Amazing Fantasy Prelude From Marvel

Kaare Andrews' time! As announced today, Marvel has unveiled a new, Marvel Unlimited app with a new Infinity Comics – or Mar-Vertical – lineup. Comics told using the Webtoon format and exclusive to the app. And that includes a bunch of new titles, such as a prelude series to Amazing Fantasy by Kaare Andrews, featuring Wolverine and the new world he is falling into, now available on the Marvel Unlimited App.
Businessbleedingcool.com

Mirage Studios Says Goodbye, and Cowabunga

As the old saying goes, you either die a hero, or live long enough to be sold to a global entertainment megacorp and turned into an immortal corporately-owned intellectual property that will be exploited ad infinitum until the end of time, or until the copyright expires, which will probably be never due to the lobbying by global entertainment megacorps to prevent exactly that from happening. For the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, that shipped sailed over a decade ago, when Nickelodeon purchased the rights to the Turtles back in 2009. But it's taken the 12 ensuing years for Mirage Studios to wrap up its affairs, and the company was only dissolved this year. And as of September 19th, they will cease conducting any merchandise sales, closing up shop and leaving behind a website as a purely archival resource for the comics published by Mirage in the past.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Jack Nicholson Living Out His 'Sad Last Days' Locked Away In His Mansion, Pals Fear The Hollywood Icon 'Has Dementia'

Hollywood icon Jack Nicholson has disappeared from public life, and pals of the actor are reportedly worried the end could be near. The 84-year-old Batman star is currently living out his “sad last days” at his Beverly Hills, Calif. mansion, an insider spilled to Radar. The Shining star has reportedly owned the 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 3,300 square foot abode since the ‘70s.
Moviestalesbuzz.com

Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley reveal that their mother’s best friend will play their mom in Hallmark movies

Actress Anna Holbrook will play the mother of Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley in the Sister Swap movies airing this Christmas on Hallmark. The real-life sisters cried as they announced Holbrook’s involvement during an Instagram Live event. “It’s miraculous,” Williams-Paisley said. Holbrook, who starred in Another World from 1979 to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy