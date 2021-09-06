The Centuries-Spanning Cimmerian Tales of Garth and Malu, at Auction
Slave Girl Comics is an obscure and very short-lived 1949 title from Avon Periodicals that has a fascinating set of influences combined with well-crafted story and art which serves to make it an under-rated gem. The story centers around an archeologist and a socialite who have a chance meeting and realize that their lives have been intertwined for 4,000 years. In their past lives, they were Princess Malu and Garth, who lived in a very Robert E. Howard-inspired era. There's a copy of the first issue of this series in Slave Girl #1 (Avon, 1949) CGC FN- 5.5 Cream to off-white pages up for auction in the 2021 September 5-6 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122136 at Heritage Auctions.bleedingcool.com
