The Centuries-Spanning Cimmerian Tales of Garth and Malu, at Auction

As the old saying goes, you either die a hero, or live long enough to be sold to a global entertainment megacorp and turned into an immortal corporately-owned intellectual property that will be exploited ad infinitum until the end of time, or until the copyright expires, which will probably be never due to the lobbying by global entertainment megacorps to prevent exactly that from happening. For the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, that shipped sailed over a decade ago, when Nickelodeon purchased the rights to the Turtles back in 2009. But it's taken the 12 ensuing years for Mirage Studios to wrap up its affairs, and the company was only dissolved this year. And as of September 19th, they will cease conducting any merchandise sales, closing up shop and leaving behind a website as a purely archival resource for the comics published by Mirage in the past.