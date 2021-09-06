Tropical Smoothie Cafe's Fall Menu Additions Feature No Pumpkin Whatsoever
If it's autumn, then you know it is time for pumpkin spice and everything nice — that is, unless you are ordering up at Tropical Smoothie Cafe. That's right. The quick service restaurant that serves up smoothies and delicious sandwiches, wraps, salads, and so much more, is not jumping on board the pumpkin spice bandwagon. Per a press release, Tropical Smoothie is rebuffing pumpkin spice in favor of all things tropical. Echoing the words spoken by Polonius in William Shakespeare's play "Hamlet," the fast food chain is following the sage advice: "To thine own self be true." It's a bold move when you consider the pumpkin spice market, largely pioneered by Starbucks and its now favorite and much anticipated Pumpkin Spice Latte, is a $600 million money maker, according to Forbes.www.mashed.com
