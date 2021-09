Celebrity pastry chef Duff Goldman has been in the culinary industry long enough to know what makes a good baker. His initial keys to success are as simple as basic preparation. For one, it's important to make sure that your kitchen is clean and your supplies are ready before you begin a baking project, he told Insider; after all, you don't want to navigate a chaotic setup while trying to decode a new recipe. Avoiding common baking mistakes — like having a sink full of dirty dishes or a pantry without the right ingredients — is the first step on the path toward professional pastries, Goldman explained.