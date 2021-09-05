Pitt-Greensburg bests men's soccer in home opener
PITTSBURGH – Carlow University men's soccer lost its home-opener, 4-2, against the University of Pittsburgh Greensburg Saturday at Highmark Stadium. Javin Melvin struck first for the Bobcats (1-0-1) in the ninth minute en route to a hat trick on the night. Pitt-Greensburg scored its second goal at 17', but Carlow (1-1) answered with a goal of its own 2½ minutes later when senior Janvier Ramson picked up a steal and found the back of the net. Pitt-Greensburg took a 3-1 lead into halftime.athletics.carlow.edu
