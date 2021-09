Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Daniel Vogelbach might be the last guy in the Majors you’d pick to stretch a single into a double right now. (OK, no, that’s still Albert Pujols. But it’s pretty damn close!) You know the last time Vogey was on the basepaths before yesterday? It was this hobble home back on June 22, in the middle of a putrid Diamondbacks stretch, where an injured Vogelbach still made it in safe from third because it never occurred to the Arizona infield that they should toss the ball home. (I’ve contended that, from certain angles, Vogelbach looks nothing like a legal runner, but you should still listen to your catcher when he’s yelling at you like that.)