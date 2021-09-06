CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twenty Years On, Pandemic Gives 9/11 Conspiracists Fresh Impetus

By Louis BAUDOIN-LAARMAN
International Business Times
Cover picture for the articleFor Heather Bauer, 9/11 anniversaries are about something other than the fallen Twin Towers, smoking wreckage at the Pentagon, and a crashed airliner in a Pennsylvania field. Instead of the accepted version of events -- that Al-Qaeda conducted the attacks -- she believes the US government was primarily responsible. That is among falsehoods being promoted at various events to mark the 20th anniversary of September 11.

