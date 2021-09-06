Twenty Years On, Pandemic Gives 9/11 Conspiracists Fresh Impetus

There once was a time when airline passengers could board their flights without first removing their shoes, and carry-on liquids were not limited to 3.4 ounces, and families could wait at the gate for loved ones to depart and to arrive. There was a time when crowds and corporate penthouses were nothing to fear, and buildings were prized for being tall, and everyone coveted the top floor. There was a time once when America was more naïve and more secure on its own soil, and when the Manhattan skyline was a modern marvel instead of the bullseye of a terrorist attack.