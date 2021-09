Kalani Sitake has said for months now that his BYU football team would face more adversity this season than it did last year, and he was correct right off the bat. The Cougars stumbled mightily late Saturday night after building an 18-point lead in the inaugural Vegas Kickoff Classic, but recovered just enough to hold off Arizona 24-16 in front of 54,541 fans at Allegiant Stadium, the largest crowd to ever view a college sporting event in the state of Nevada.