CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Portable Wireless Signal Booster Developed by NASA now Available for Commercial Wireless Products

By Editorial Team
everythingrf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInnovators at Johnson Space Center (NASA) have developed a portable communications signal booster that is currently available for licensing. Originally designed to improve communications for lunar missions, this lightweight, portable device can boost incoming signals to improve local reception for cell phones, laptops, satellite, and Wi-Fi internet receivers without the need for power plugs, cables, or batteries. This portable signal booster can be configured as an umbrella or window shade for easy deployment and compact storage. This technology has the flexibility to be designed in different shapes and sizes to offer variations in booster strength and degree of directional focus.

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Communications#Communications Systems#Booster#Mobile#Fresnel Ring#Rfid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Electronicstechgig.com

Top 5 wireless routers to boost internet speed

More and more of us are working from home these days, and that means your home's Wi-Fi networks are more important than ever. The last thing you want to have to deal with is a Wi-Fi signal that isn't up to snuff. This is where a router steps in. Wireless routers are one of the most important home appliances that no one ever seems to talk about. Routers are pretty much your key to accessing the internet, and if yours frequently requires resetting, it might be time for you to make an upgrade.
Electronicsgadgetsin.com

Flash Pro Portable Power Bank with Wireless Charger

Flash Pro portable power bank is designed to charge up to 5 devices, and a built-in wireless charger perfectly works with MagSafe-enabled iPhones and is compatible with other Qi devices. The Flash Pro measures 158.50 x 87.00 x 28.50mm. With the compact and slim form factor, the power bank is...
ElectronicsNew Haven Register

The Best Multi-Device Wireless Charging Pads

Wireless charging is the future, but it’s also a blast from the past. The technology first appeared in the 1890s to power electric vehicles, and is now making a major resurgence to fuel up all our wireless devices. It’s less wear-and-tear on your phone’s charging port, and much more convenient than having to use a cable each time.
Technologyeverythingrf.com

L3Harris Introduces Compact VSAT that can Connect Warfighters Anywhere in the World

L3Harris Technologies has launched its new Hawkeye 4 (H4) Lite Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT), which connects warfighters virtually anywhere in the world. The H4 Lite is a mobile satellite communications terminal that can rapidly deploy and maneuver across a complex battlefield, while providing high-speed data communications for Internet, C5ISR, and video transmission. This terminal, which is small enough to fit into a suitcase, was designed for both mobile expeditionary teams and high throughput command posts that require mission flexibility and seamless upgrades to emerging capabilities.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

thinkRF Introduces a Compact, Powerful and Cost-Effective Multiband Cellular Power Amplifier

ThinkRF, a leader in software-defined spectrum analysis has launched a new High Power Amplifier. The thinkRF H1000A is the industry’s first intelligent multi-band cellular high power amplifier. The built-in microcontroller helps with the setup and to monitor and diagnose the health of the unit remotely. The thinkRF H1000A is equipped with dual-band architecture (High/Low band) for antenna optimization and dual TNC (frequency-banded) output ports to cover mobile wireless frequency bands from 700 MHz to 2.7 GHz.
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Analog Devices Introduces USB Powered 2.4 GHz RF Power Amplifier Evaluation Board

Analog Devices has introduced a small USB-powered RF power amplifier that is optimized for 2400 MHz operation. The CN4017 evaluation board provides 20 dB of gain through its RF band of operation, boosting signals for various communication protocols such as ISM, MC-GSM, W-CDMA, TD-SCDMA, and LTE. It requires a 5 V USB supply for normal operation. The input and output, both populated with edge-mounted SMA connectors, are dc blocked and matched to 50 Ω for ease of use.
Computerseverythingrf.com

Simulation of mmWave Filter Designs for 5G Applications Using HFWorks

The growing demand for 5G applications increases the need for radio frequency (RF) and microwave filter components in the mm-Wave frequency bands. For high data rate transmissions, 5G Network systems require filters with wide bandwidths, good selectivity, and excellent temperature stability in a compact package. This webinar will discuss the...
Aerospace & Defenseeverythingrf.com

L3Harris Expands its Satellite Production Site to Develop Unclassified Satellites for National Defense

L3Harris Technologies is expanding its satellite production site to include advanced production of unclassified satellites, which will deliver experimental capabilities for national defense. The Central Florida location is home to more than 100,000 square feet of space used for development, manufacturing and testing of full satellites and components which already...
Computersadafruit.com

Programmable Wireless BLE Gesture Mouse

Most computers require a mouse to navigate the user interface. In this project, you'll learn how you can build a mouse that connects via Bluetooth BLE and converts accelerometer readings to mouse cursor movements.
ElectronicsDesign World Network

Eval board for MEMS sensors features BLE connectivity

To maximize scalability, any sensor – mounted on a ‘shuttle board’ – from Bosch Sensortec is simply plugged into the socket on the Application board. All shuttle boards have an identical footprint, and Bosch Sensortec’s software automatically detects which sensor is plugged in at any given moment and launches the appropriate software. This enables the straightforward evaluation of a wide range of sensors and solutions. Prototypes can be easily built to quickly test different use case configurations.
Aerospace & Defenseeverythingrf.com

ARTES Launches Satellite to Understand Propagation of Radio Signals in the W-Band

On 30 June 2021, the first-ever satellite with a W-band radio transmitter was launched. The objective of the mission, funded under the ARTES Advanced Technology program, is to improve our understanding of the atmospheric effects in the propagation of radio signals in such a high-frequency band (75 to 110 GHz). The mission’s success will help pave the way for future operational telecom services in W-band.
Electronicschromeunboxed.com

Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 w/Assistant and wireless charging dock is available now

Back in June, Lenovo unveiled the next iteration of one of my favorite smart home devices of all time. The Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant is a great little bedside smart speaker. It’s discrete, attractive, sounds good, and does just about everything you would want an Assistant-enabled device to when located in a more intimate area such as the bedroom. I clearly love my little smart speaker but Lenovo’s second-generation Smart Clock succeeds in perfecting an already awesome accessory.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

The New Aqua Shift Xbox Wireless Controller Is Now Available

The gorgeous Aqua Shift Xbox controller is now available, featuring rubberised grips for the first time in an official standard Xbox Wireless controller. The new controller retails for £59.99/$69.99 via the Microsoft Store and other select retailers. It sports a beautiful "colour-shifting blue shimmer and swirl grips" to feast your eyes over. As mentioned, it's also the first Xbox controller to come with rubberised grips, something that was previously only available for Xbox Elite controller owners.
MarketsEntrepreneur

Cardano's Cryptocurrency Could Become the Most Valuable in the Cyber World

The Cardano platform could become the most valuable in the cyber world. Its virtual currency (ADA) even surpasses current market leaders such as Bitcoin and Ether after increasing its value by 1000% during 2021. Last Thursday, August 26, the price of Cardano rose 19%, which surpassed the Binance coin and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy