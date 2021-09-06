Portable Wireless Signal Booster Developed by NASA now Available for Commercial Wireless Products
Innovators at Johnson Space Center (NASA) have developed a portable communications signal booster that is currently available for licensing. Originally designed to improve communications for lunar missions, this lightweight, portable device can boost incoming signals to improve local reception for cell phones, laptops, satellite, and Wi-Fi internet receivers without the need for power plugs, cables, or batteries. This portable signal booster can be configured as an umbrella or window shade for easy deployment and compact storage. This technology has the flexibility to be designed in different shapes and sizes to offer variations in booster strength and degree of directional focus.www.everythingrf.com
