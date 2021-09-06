Portable Wireless Signal Booster Developed by NASA now Available for Commercial Wireless Products

More and more of us are working from home these days, and that means your home's Wi-Fi networks are more important than ever. The last thing you want to have to deal with is a Wi-Fi signal that isn't up to snuff. This is where a router steps in. Wireless routers are one of the most important home appliances that no one ever seems to talk about. Routers are pretty much your key to accessing the internet, and if yours frequently requires resetting, it might be time for you to make an upgrade.