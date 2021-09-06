Fibocom Introduces LTE-A Module Optimized for IoT Applications
Fibocom has introduced a new LTE Advanced module series designed to boost highly efficient connectivity, ideally suitable for applications such as CPE, STB and IIoT. The FM101 is powered by the Snapdragon X12+ LTE Modem and supports more than 20 LTE frequency bands as well as WCDMA fallback, delivering maximum data rates of up to 300 Mbps downlink and 50 Mbps uplink respectively. Along with abundant functionalities such as DFOTA, VoLTE and Audio, the Fibocom FM101 module series supports multi-constellation GNSS receiver, including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo, for high-performance positioning and navigation.www.everythingrf.com
