u-blox Unveils u-center 2, its Next Generation GNSS Evaluation Software

Cover picture for the articleU-blox, a global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced the launch of its new global navigation satellite system (GNSS) evaluation software, u-center 2. The software, which runs on Microsoft Windows, offers anyone working with tenth-generation u blox GNSS technology a highly intuitive interface to configure GNSS products, evaluate their performance, improve the quality of their software, and experience the performance boost achieved using GNSS-related services.

