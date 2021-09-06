CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Football

Re: I love Dabo, but..

tigernet.com
 3 days ago

Long time fan, first time posting. Lots of comments talking about O line and DJ, but this is all on Dabo. He is the head guy and responsible for the product on the field. I think he is great and the team is still really good, but not elite. I’ve been reading posts on this board about the poor play calling and O line play since 2019, and I 100% agree these are areas that need to be addressed to win another natty. Question is what has Dabo done since 2019 to address. Looks exactly the same to me. We are one playoff loss away from becoming the next Choklahoma, the team nobody wants to see in the playoff because they cruise through an easy schedule and then can’t compete in a big boy football game. The loss last night was bad but what concerns me more is UGA is not elite. Great defense but they will get hammered by Bama with that offense. We were elite from 2015-2018 but not at that level 2019-2021.

www.tigernet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Tigerpulse#Dj#Uga#Lsu#The O Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
College SportsPosted by
CinemaBlend

ESPN Reporter Todd McShay Announces He's Stepping Away After Sideline Report Raised Concern On Social Media

ESPN has introduced a number of prime talents over the years that have become staples of the sports network. And as a result, many have endeared themselves to audiences. Todd McShay is one of those personalities, as the TV analyst has become a trusted source when it comes to the network’s football coverage. Unfortunately, one of McShay’s recent sideline reports left viewers somewhat concerned about his personal health. Now, he’s announced that he’ll be stepping away from work for a while.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Mac Jones’ girlfriend reacts to rookie quarterback getting starting job after Cam Newton cut

It’s official. Rookie quarterback Mac Jones will run the offense for the New England Patriots. Just in case you have been too busy watching videos of cute kittens on YouTube, Jones got the QB1 status for Patriots coach Bill Belichick after veteran signal-caller Cam Newton got cut. While the move came as a surprise to many, it’s hard to argue with Belichick, who only has 189,586 Super Bowl rings to his name (unofficially).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Trevor Lawrence’s Wife Reacts To Quarterback Decision

On Wednesday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars announced that Trevor Lawrence will be their starting quarterback for Week 1. Of course, that came as a surprise to no one who has paid attention to college and NFL football for the past few years. Lawrence was one of the most-prized recruits coming out of high school and did nothing to hurt his status as an elite quarterback prospect while in college.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
Miami, FLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban’s Reaction To Beating Miami Goes Viral

Believe it or not, Nick Saban actually cracked a smile following Alabama’s statement win over Miami on Saturday afternoon. The Crimson Tide had no problem replacing the immense talent they lost from last year’s championship team. Quarterback Bryce Young threw for 344 yards and four touchdowns. Brian Robinson Jr. had 60 yards on the ground. Trey Sanders chipped in 41 rushing yards and a score. Oh, and Ohio State transfer Jameson Williams looked the part with four catches for 126 yards and one touchdown.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
College Sports247Sports

Paul Finebaum breaks down Ed Orgeron's job security

LSU coach Ed Orgeron had the Tiger fanbase on Cloud 9 after LSU rolled to the 2019 national championship. But coming off a tough 2020, ESPN college football analyst and radio host Paul Finebaum was asked on the Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin show whether the bloom was coming off the rose a bit.
Georgia StateAOL Corp

Dabo Swinney Reveals Where He’d Rank Georgia In Top 25

Dabo Swinney drew a lot of criticism for his top 25 ranking of Ohio State heading into the College Football Playoff last year. Clemson’s head coach had the Buckeyes ranked No. 11 in the country heading into their College Football Playoff matchup. “I would say I’m glad he’s not (on...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Says Nick Saban Is Only Loyal To 1 Thing

Under Nick Saban, the Alabama football dynasty is in its second decade of existence, and showing no signs of slowing down. The Crimson Tide rolled over Miami on Saturday, winning 44-13 in Atlanta. The explosive offense we saw with Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa running the show seems to be in good hands with Bryce Young.
Alabama StatePosted by
On3.com

Alabama head coach Nick Saban explains why he's still coaching

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, now 69 years old, has every accolade a college coach can dream of and more. Saban holds a 170-23 record at Alabama, he’s won eight SEC West titles (and seven SEC championships), he’s claimed seven national championships with the Crimson Tide (and one more with LSU), he’s produced three Alabama Heisman Trophy winners, he’s produced 41 consensus All-Americans in Tuscaloosa and has turned Alabama into a titan of the college football world, having been ranked No. 1 in national polls for all or part of every season since 2008.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

LaBryan Ray set to return, other Alabama updates from Nick Saban

Alabama coach Nick Saban held his first weekly SEC teleconference of the season Wednesday, providing a few updates on players’ health and other topics before Saturday’s opener against Miami. Here were the highlights:. -- Saban said the opening game is “very challenging” and first games often include “things you’re not...
Auburn, ALPosted by
AL.com

Failure of Auburn coach Bryan Harsin goes far beyond football field

It’s going to take something different at Auburn, and someone out of the ordinary, to challenge Nick Saban and Kirby Smart for supremacy of the SEC. Say this for new Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. He’s certainly not like the others. No previous ties to Auburn. Check. A maverick who does things his way. Double check. Gold star. Bold underscore.
Alabama Statetdalabamamag.com

Steve Spurrier says Florida will upset Alabama this season

He has not been the head coach of the Florida Gators since 2001, but Steve Spurrier wants the smoke when it comes to Alabama. During his 11 seasons with the Gators (1990-01), he faced the Crimson Tide nine times. Spurrier was 6-3 against Alabama; however, the Tide defeated him twice in 1999. Dan Mullen has not fared well against Nick Saban. He struggled against him at Mississippi State and lost to him last year at Florida. The Gators came up short in the SEC Championship Game versus Saban.

Comments / 0

Community Policy