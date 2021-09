ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Worcester Red Sox (58-47) clinched a series victory against the Rochester Red Wings (43-59) on Friday night, a 4-2 victory at Frontier Field. The WooSox scored four runs in the first three innings, all the offense they would eventually need in the team’s 10th win in 11 games. In the second, Franchy Cordero doubled then moved to third on a groundout to the right side. Johan Mieses was next, and he cracked a sac-fly to center to put Worcester on top 1-0.