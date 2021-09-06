FormFactor's Next Generation RF/mmWave Probes Operate up to 110 GHz

One of the most famous leakers for NVIDIA GPUs has just confirmed a key detail about the upcoming next-generation Ada Lovelace GPUs from the company. The brand new architecture will be built on TSMC's 5nm process. This is massive news if true - and let's talk about that for a second. Kopite has leaked pretty much all the details of the Turing and Ampere architectures and has historically been extremely accurate. That said, as always with leaks and before multiple confirmations, a grain of salt never hurt anyone.