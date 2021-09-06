FormFactor's Next Generation RF/mmWave Probes Operate up to 110 GHz
FormFactor, a leading provider of test and measurement equipment has developed Next-generation, high-frequency probes with advanced features. The InfinityXT probe series has set the benchmark for accuracy and repeatability in the device characterization and modeling community for more than a decade. The new InfinityXT series advances the industry standard with a higher temperature range, better tip visibility and durability, and support for narrower pitches as the market evolves.www.everythingrf.com
