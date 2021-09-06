CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

FormFactor's Next Generation RF/mmWave Probes Operate up to 110 GHz

By Editorial Team
everythingrf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormFactor, a leading provider of test and measurement equipment has developed Next-generation, high-frequency probes with advanced features. The InfinityXT probe series has set the benchmark for accuracy and repeatability in the device characterization and modeling community for more than a decade. The new InfinityXT series advances the industry standard with a higher temperature range, better tip visibility and durability, and support for narrower pitches as the market evolves.

www.everythingrf.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghz#Formfactor#Rf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Electronicseverythingrf.com

thinkRF Introduces a Compact, Powerful and Cost-Effective Multiband Cellular Power Amplifier

ThinkRF, a leader in software-defined spectrum analysis has launched a new High Power Amplifier. The thinkRF H1000A is the industry’s first intelligent multi-band cellular high power amplifier. The built-in microcontroller helps with the setup and to monitor and diagnose the health of the unit remotely. The thinkRF H1000A is equipped with dual-band architecture (High/Low band) for antenna optimization and dual TNC (frequency-banded) output ports to cover mobile wireless frequency bands from 700 MHz to 2.7 GHz.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Fibocom Introduces LTE-A Module Optimized for IoT Applications

Fibocom has introduced a new LTE Advanced module series designed to boost highly efficient connectivity, ideally suitable for applications such as CPE, STB and IIoT. The FM101 is powered by the Snapdragon X12+ LTE Modem and supports more than 20 LTE frequency bands as well as WCDMA fallback, delivering maximum data rates of up to 300 Mbps downlink and 50 Mbps uplink respectively. Along with abundant functionalities such as DFOTA, VoLTE and Audio, the Fibocom FM101 module series supports multi-constellation GNSS receiver, including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou and Galileo, for high-performance positioning and navigation.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Quectel Launches New Multi-Mode LPWA Module with LTE Cat M1/Cat NB2/EGPRS Support

Quectel, a global supplier of cellular IoT modules and antennas announced a multi-mode LPWA module that supports LTE Cat M1/Cat NB2/EGPRS which meets the 3GPP Release 14 specification and has integrated GNSS functionality. The BG95-M3 has pin-to-pin compatibility with Quectel LTE Cat 4 modules EG91/EG95, LTE Cat M1/Cat NB1/EGPRS module BG96, NB-IoT module BC95, UMTS/HSPA modules UG95/UG96 and GSM/GPRS module M95.
Softwareeverythingrf.com

u-blox Unveils u-center 2, its Next Generation GNSS Evaluation Software

U-blox, a global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced the launch of its new global navigation satellite system (GNSS) evaluation software, u-center 2. The software, which runs on Microsoft Windows, offers anyone working with tenth-generation u blox GNSS technology a highly intuitive interface to configure GNSS products, evaluate their performance, improve the quality of their software, and experience the performance boost achieved using GNSS-related services.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Nokia to Modernize Union Wireless’ Radio Access Network

Nokia has announced that it has been selected by Union Wireless to swap out its existing RAN equipment with Nokia’s AirScale 4G/5G radio portfolio to modernize its network while supporting the Secure and Trusted Telecommunications Act. Union Wireless will deploy a 4G service initially with a built-in path to 5G for its subscribers.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

Smiths Interconnect Introduces Fixed Chip Attenuators from DC to 50 GHz

Smiths Interconnect has released the TSX Series of fixed chip attenuators optimized to combine high frequency and power in a small package. The acceleration of demand for communication and data transmission in the digital age is creating a huge market for broadband connectivity. Higher power ratings and broadband performance are needed to support a wide range of applications.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Logitech Logi Bolt is a responsive, secure wireless input technology

Logitech has this week unveiled a new secure and responsive wireless input device technology aptly named Logi Bolt . The new technology has been created to meet the needs of the evolving “enterprise IT from the hybrid workplace to global connectivity – to enhance the overall employee experience“. Logi Bolt has been specifically created to provide enterprise IT applications with a new high-performance, secure wireless technology offering secure wireless connection, robust wireless signal and cross-platform compatibility.
ElectronicsDesign World Network

Eval board for MEMS sensors features BLE connectivity

To maximize scalability, any sensor – mounted on a ‘shuttle board’ – from Bosch Sensortec is simply plugged into the socket on the Application board. All shuttle boards have an identical footprint, and Bosch Sensortec’s software automatically detects which sensor is plugged in at any given moment and launches the appropriate software. This enables the straightforward evaluation of a wide range of sensors and solutions. Prototypes can be easily built to quickly test different use case configurations.
Cell Phonesmspoweruser.com

Next generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 benchmark shows up on Geekbench

Qualcomm is expected to announce their next generation of flagship smartphone processors, the Snapdragon 898, sometime later this year, and we are slowly seeing more information on the processor leaking out. The processor is expected to be built on a 4nm process and to feature a much-upgraded GPU. Now some...
Technologyeverythingrf.com

Analog Devices Introduces USB Powered 2.4 GHz RF Power Amplifier Evaluation Board

Analog Devices has introduced a small USB-powered RF power amplifier that is optimized for 2400 MHz operation. The CN4017 evaluation board provides 20 dB of gain through its RF band of operation, boosting signals for various communication protocols such as ISM, MC-GSM, W-CDMA, TD-SCDMA, and LTE. It requires a 5 V USB supply for normal operation. The input and output, both populated with edge-mounted SMA connectors, are dc blocked and matched to 50 Ω for ease of use.
Computerswccftech.com

NVIDIA Next Generation Ada Lovelace GPUs Will Use TSMC’s 5nm Process Instead Of Samsung’s

One of the most famous leakers for NVIDIA GPUs has just confirmed a key detail about the upcoming next-generation Ada Lovelace GPUs from the company. The brand new architecture will be built on TSMC's 5nm process. This is massive news if true - and let's talk about that for a second. Kopite has leaked pretty much all the details of the Turing and Ampere architectures and has historically been extremely accurate. That said, as always with leaks and before multiple confirmations, a grain of salt never hurt anyone.
Computerseverythingrf.com

Anritsu Unveils High Performance VNAs with Single-Sweep Coverage up to 125 GHz

Anritsu has introduced the VectorStar™ ME7838AX/EX series, the first vector network analyzer (VNA) broadband system to offer single-sweep coverage up to 125 GHz/110 GHz with guaranteed performance. The unique capabilities of the VectorStar ME7838AX/EX systems to sweep and provide characterized data through 125 GHz provide design engineers with the ability to significantly and confidently improve their device models for dramatic improvements in first time yields and performance.
Computerselectronicproducts.com

Broadband VNA features single-sweep coverage up to 125 GHz

Anritsu has claimed the first vector network analyzer (VNA) broadband systems with the launch of the VectorStar ME7838AX/EX series systems that offer single-sweep coverage up to 125 GHz (AX)/110 GHz (EX) with guaranteed and typical specifications. The unique capabilities of the broadband VNA systems to sweep and provide characterized data through 125 GHz provide design engineers with the ability to improve their device models for significant improvements in first time yields and performance, said the company.
Businesseverythingrf.com

X-FAB Becomes the First Foundry to Offer High-Volume Micro-Transfer Printing Capabilities

X-FAB Silicon Foundries, a foundry for analog/mixed-signal and specialty semiconductor solutions, is now able to support volume heterogeneous integration via Micro-Transfer Printing (MTP), thanks to a new licensing agreement with X-Celeprint. This will mean that a diverse range of semiconductor technologies cab be combined together, each being optimized for particular functional requirements. These will include SOI, GaN, GaAs and InP, as well as MEMS.
Computerseverythingrf.com

Simulation of mmWave Filter Designs for 5G Applications Using HFWorks

The growing demand for 5G applications increases the need for radio frequency (RF) and microwave filter components in the mm-Wave frequency bands. For high data rate transmissions, 5G Network systems require filters with wide bandwidths, good selectivity, and excellent temperature stability in a compact package. This webinar will discuss the...
Computersnotebookcheck.net

The iBASE MI989 offers AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 APUs in a Mini-ITX form factor

IBase has revealed a new Mini-ITX board, the MI989. The iBASE MI989 features the AMD Ryzen Embedded V2718 or the Ryzen Embedded V2748, eight-core processors that have 15 W and 45 W TDPs, respectively. The Ryzen Embedded V2000 series has Zen 2 cores manufactured on a 7 nm process for reference, and includes support for Simultaneous multithreading (SMT).
Cell Phonesallaboutwindowsphone.com

Introducing the ISOCELL HP! and 'ChameleonCell'

ISOCELL HP1: Capture the World in Breathtaking 200MP and Crystal Sharp 8K Video. The ISOCELL HP1 is the industry’s first mobile image sensor to support 200MP. Based on Samsung’s most advanced 0.64μm-sized pixels, the ISOCELL HP1 brings such ultrahigh resolution in a small package that fits comfortably in today’s handheld devices. With the ISOCELL HP1, pictures hold an astonishing amount of detail that helps the image stay sharp even when cropped or resized.

Comments / 0

Community Policy