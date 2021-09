The Montreal Canadiens 2017-18 season was disastrous, as the team failed to make the playoffs due to their lack of forward depth and goaltender Carey Price’s injury. The draft that followed, however, was one of the few in recent years that the team can count as a win. The Habs had the third-overall pick and opted to fill their need at center with Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who recently joined the Carolina Hurricanes on a signed offer sheet. The team had a decent second day of action, using their picks from rounds 2-7 to select promising prospects like Jordan Harris, Alexander Romanov, Cam Hillis, and Jesse Ylönen.