Mandan Public School finalizes land purchase for new high school
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan Public Schools finalized the purchase of approximately 49 acres of property to support continued growth and the future Mandan High School. The new high school location is between the current Mandan Middle School and the Starion Sports Complex. This location meets several of the district’s goals for a school site which included site size, reduced infrastructure costs and is highly accessible.www.kfyrtv.com
