Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Luna by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 23:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bucks A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1215 AM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HUNTERDON...SOUTHWESTERN WARREN...NORTHWESTERN BUCKS AND SOUTHEASTERN NORTHAMPTON COUNTIES At 1150 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Harmony to near Pleasant Valley, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Easton, Forks, Wilson, Hellertown, Nazareth, Harmony, Oxford, Alpha, Ferndale, Belfast, Frenchtown, West Easton, Milford, Tatamy, Bloomsbury, Riegelsville, Glendon, Brass Castle, Revere and Pleasant Valley. This includes the following highways Interstate 78 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 70 and 76. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
