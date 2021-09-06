CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, NM

Flash Flood Warning issued for Grant, Luna by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 19:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-05 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Grant; Luna FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL GRANT AND NORTH CENTRAL LUNA COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.

