Pima County, AZ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima, Pinal by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 18:40:00 PDT Expires: 2021-09-05 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima; Pinal THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN PIMA AND SOUTHEASTERN PINAL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 645 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tucson.

