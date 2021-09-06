Just keep swimming: Weeki Wachee Springs to host mermaid auditions

Weeki Wachee Springs to host mermaid auditions

SPRING HILL, Fla. — Calling all wannabe sea creatures.

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park is hosting auditions for underwater performers to join the ranks of their legendary mermaids.

The mermaid auditions will take place Oct. 2 at 10 a.m.

Anyone looking to flex their flippers will also have to go through an endurance swim test before moving to the underwater audition.

Candidates must be at least 18 years of age, and walk-ups will not be accepted.

Anyone looking to audition must submit a resume and state employment application to Kelley.Madden@floridadep.gov.

Candidates are also welcomed to include a headshot.

Don’t worry. If you’re selected, you won’t be paid in fish. Starting pay will be $13 an hour.

Anyone looking to download the state application can find it here.

