Pryor, OK

Rocklahoma returns after being cancelled due to COVID-19

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
Thousands of rock fans gathered in Pryor this weekend to celebrate the return of Rocklahoma after the pandemic cancelled 2020's music festival.

Despite state concerns for the rise in COVID-19 cases, thousands of Oklahomans still showed up to this year's event.

Organizers encouraged vaccinations and the use of face masks as the weekend long festival carried on with it's scheduled events.

Officials estimated 20-thousand people attended this year's event, which marks the 14th year of the festival.

Organizers said the 2021 lineup was very similar to the last festival they had back in 2019. Five bands pulled out of this year's lineup. Limp Bizkit, which was scheduled to perform Sunday cancelled its entire tour due to COVID-19.

“These people are happy, and they love being here, and it’s a great outlet for everybody during this time,” Lance Garcia said.

Performers were excited for the music festival's return.

“This is our first, we were scheduled for 2020 and naturally we know what happened there,” Sam Bam Colton with Budderside said.

COVID-19 testing was available to all production staff upon arrival.

Organizers said they also encouraged face masks and vaccinations among the festival goers prior to attending the event.

“What can we do? Just stay safe, get vaccinated if we need to, you know," Ana Rivera, who attended the event said. " There’s not much we can do.”

Colton said the road leading up to this weekend's event was rough because COVID has disrupted many plans, but said they're grateful for the chance to perform.

“Today was really exciting, the show was great, the crowd was great, everybody here has been awesome", Colton said.

Organizers said that the music industry is gradually getting back on it's feet, but many shows are still being pushed back to 2022.

