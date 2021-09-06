CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

NJPW's Minoru Suzuki confronts Jon Moxley at AEW All Out

f4wonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJPW star Minoru Suzuki made a surprise appearance at AEW's All Out pay-per-view, confronting Jon Moxley following Moxley's match against Satoshi Kojima. After Moxley defeated Kojima at All Out tonight, Suzuki's "Kaze Ni Nare" theme music hit and he made his way to the ring. Moxley and Suzuki went face-to-face and then began trading forearm strikes. They tried to knock each other off their feet, then Suzuki put Moxley in a sleeper. Suzuki let go of the sleeper and laid out Moxley with a Gotch-style piledriver.

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Minoru Suzuki
Person
Tom Lawlor
Person
Satoshi Kojima
Person
Jon Moxley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Njpw#Aew All Out#Combat#Njpw#Gotch#The Curtis Culwell Center#Suzuki Lance Archer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW All Out live results: CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

A week of AEW events in the Chicago area wraps up tonight with the biggest pay-per-view in company history. CM Punk will make his long-awaited return to the ring, facing Darby Allin. It will be Punk's first match in more than seven years. Four title matches are also set for...
Combat SportsComicBook

Japanese SuperStar Stuns Jon Moxley With AEW Debut

In the match between Jon Moxley and Satoshi Kojima, the former was able to pull off a major victory against his recognized opponent, but Moxley's victory here wasn't the biggest surprise of the match as none other than Minoru Suzuki made his AEW appearance at this All Out extravaganza. Starting his career in 1988, the Japanese superstar has been regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers of all time and with good reason, making his North American All Elite Wrestling debut and blowing some major minds.
WWEPosted by
FanSided

AEW All Out results: Omega vs. Christian, several big debuts

AEW All Out, one of the most anticipated shows of the year, featured some huge matches between CM Punk and Darby Allin, the Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers, and Kenny Omega and Christian Cage. The preshow opened with the Countdown to All Out and soon thereafter, the teams were coming...
WWEf4wonline.com

Moxley vs. Suzuki, Ruby Soho appearance set for AEW Dynamite

After making a surprise appearance at AEW All Out, Minoru Suzuki will face Jon Moxley on Wednesday's Dynamite from Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. Following Moxley's win over Satoshi Kojima Sunday, Suzuki made his way to the ring and after going face-to-face with Moxley, the two started brawling. Suzuki put Moxley in a sleeper followed by a Gotch-style piledriver to leave the former AEW Champion laying.
WWEComicBook

AEW All Out: Jon Moxley Picks Up Victory Over Satoshi Kojima

AEW star Jon Moxley picked up a victory against another Japanese legend, defeating Satoshi Kojima in a classic puroreso match, but was then laid out by another NJPW star Minoru Suzuki to set up another must-see match. Moxley arrived at the match wearing a GCW hoodie, a reference to his most recent championship victory. The match between Moxley and Kojima was a classic slobberknocker, with Kojima going pound for pound against Moxley despite a decent age difference. Moxley, a known purveyor of violence, gave Kojima all he could handle, blasting the veteran with nasty blows to the head and some brutal submission holds. Kojima, meanwhile, landed several of his classic moves, including the Koji-cutter. However, Kojima could not score his fabled lariat on Moxley, which directly set up the end of the match. Kojima went to hit Moxley with a lariat, but Moxley countered and then hit Kojima with two Paradigm Shifts to score the victory.
Combat Sportsculturedvultures.com

Minoru Suzuki: Suzuki-Gun’s Overshadowed Leader

For years, Minoru Suzuki has been the unimpeachable ‘King of Pro Wrestling’, with a potential greatest of all time level career to back up his claims. Suzuki has commanded over his successful NJPW stable for a decade since he usurped Satoshi Kojima in May 2011. However, it’s become apparent in recent months (and years) that the King may not hold Suzuki-gun’s boldest position, despite residing as its signified leader.
WWEringsidenews.com

Details On Minoru Suzuki’s Horrific Injury On AEW Dynamite

Minoru Suzuki needs no introductions as far as his contributions to the pro wrestling world are concerned. Suzuki is one of the most intense and feared pro wrestlers on the planet, who made his AEW debut back at AEW All Out. He came out and had an interesting interaction with...
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

AEW Dynamite Recap 9/8/21

It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means...LIVE from Cincinnati!. We get a recap of what happened at All Out from Sunday to start the show. They go right at it before the bell rings. Rhodes gets a stomp and a boot to take the early advantage. He avoids Black's kick and hits a German suplex. Elbow to the chest as he throws Black outside. He drops Rhodes with a kick to the knee and continues to boot him as he goes back in and out. They go back in and Black locks on the grapevine. Stomps to the back of Rhodes as Black follows through with more kicks. He tosses Dustin to the ground and Rhodes struggles to continue. Black mocks Dustin as he walks around him. He catches Black and hits a lariat followed by an uppercut into a scoop slam for two. Dustin picks up Black and sunset flips him for two. Shots to the head of Black in the corner, and Black pushes him off. Running knee strike by Black gets two. He goes under the ring and pulls...Cody's boot? He throws it towards Dustin and dares him to strike with it. Rhodes throws him in the corner and hits the Canadian Destroyer for two. Rhodes limps as he gets Black up for a suplex but Black slips out of the way. Rhodes gets him in the corner and misses the Bulldog DDT. Black Mass! Black gets the three count. [**1/2] Solid match as Dustin should've been expected to give Black his greatest challenge. The next one will be where does Black go from here.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki announced for Dynamite Wednesday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... In his hometown of Cincinnati Wednesday night for AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley will go one on one with New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Minoru Suzuki. At the All Out PPV event on Sunday, Moxley defeated Satoshi Kojima. As Moxley celebrated in...
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s AEW All Out 2021 Review

We’re back to the still fairly rare AEW PPV schedule with an absolutely stacked show. There are three major matches this time around, including CM Punk vs. Darby Allin, Chris Jericho vs. MJF and Kenny Omega defending the World Title against Christian Cage. Let’s get to it. Buy-In: Hardy Family...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 9/8 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Debuts of Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, plus Moxley vs. Suzuki, Punk promo, Hobbs vs. Dante, more (39 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller provides a full rundown and analysis of AEW Dynamite headlined by Jon Moxley vs. Minoru Suzuki, plus the Dynamite debuts of Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, plus another promo from C.M. Punk.
WWE411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Dynamite Review 9.8.21

We’re in for a special one this week as it is the AEW All Out 2021 fallout show, which will feature a bunch of wrestlers making their Dynamite debuts, or at least making a special appearance. The next major show is Grand Slam in two weeks and that is going to require some building up. Let’s get to it.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bombshell Medical News Revealed

It was recently revealed that ‘The Boss’ Sasha Banks and WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair were pulled from multiple house shows over this past weekend due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’. This caused some confusion since WWE were still promoting the highly-hyped encounter between Banks and Belair despite this unheard of development. Sasha Banks’s bold message to John Cena recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Last Photo Before Health Emergency Leaks

Paul “Triple H” Levesque currently serves as the WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development while also overseeing WWE’s NXT brand and performance center. It was recently revealed by WWE on Wednesday that the former 14 time World Champion underwent a medical procedure after cardiac event. According to the statement, Levesque is expected to make a full recovery. Triple H ‘removed’ this big name from NXT.

Comments / 0

Community Policy