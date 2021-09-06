NJPW's Minoru Suzuki confronts Jon Moxley at AEW All Out
NJPW star Minoru Suzuki made a surprise appearance at AEW's All Out pay-per-view, confronting Jon Moxley following Moxley's match against Satoshi Kojima. After Moxley defeated Kojima at All Out tonight, Suzuki's "Kaze Ni Nare" theme music hit and he made his way to the ring. Moxley and Suzuki went face-to-face and then began trading forearm strikes. They tried to knock each other off their feet, then Suzuki put Moxley in a sleeper. Suzuki let go of the sleeper and laid out Moxley with a Gotch-style piledriver.www.f4wonline.com
