Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield lands in Florida after California refuses to sanction it
Triller’s latest sideshow extravaganza event on September 11th has gone full circus over the past week after main event headliner Oscar De La Hoya was forced to pull out of his boxing bout with Vitor Belfort due to COVID-19. Rather than delay the event (and the Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz boxing fight in the co-main), Triller elected to instead slot 58 year old Evander Holyfield in as De La Hoya’s replacement.www.mmamania.com
