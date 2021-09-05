CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Notre Dame takes the lead back on Wilkins TD reception

By Michael Chen
Notre Dame’s head coach Brian Kelly had a little chat with his quarterback Jack Coan, and it seems like the conversation was well received by the graduate transfer. Coan led two scoring drives immediately following the conversation, the first concluding with a 48-yard Jonathan Doerer field goal to get the Irish a bit closer to Florida State at 14-10.

The next possession after the Kyle Hamilton interception was another quick strike, this time with Coan finding Joel Wilkins in the endzone as the Irish got the lead back over FSU, 17-14. Coan did an excellent job of putting the ball where Wilkins could high point the ball and that’s exactly what he did. A massive play, that gave the Irish the lead back and momentum on their side.

