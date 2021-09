The Chicago White Sox are 74-55 so far this season, first in the American League's Central division by nine games over the soon-to-be Cleveland Guardians and behind just the Tampa Bay Rays (79-48), New York Yankees (75-52) and Houston Astros (75-52) in the American League. More than that, the White Sox are actually fun this season, perhaps offering a contrast to the St. Louis Cardinals, experiencing a rare bad season.