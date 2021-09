It's not unfair to say that no A-League side has flattered to deceive more than Western Sydney Wanderers over the past decade. Entering their 10th year, the Wanderers carry all the hallmarks of a 'big A-League club'. They retain one of the most rabid fan bases in the league, an elite training complex, the best home stadium in the competition, reside atop arguably the richest reservoir of footballing talent in the country, and count on an ownership group that wields significant institutional and financial power.