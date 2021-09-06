CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Seattle 10, Arizona 4

 3 days ago

E_Crawford (12), Rojas (12). DP_Seattle 2, Arizona 1. LOB_Seattle 8, Arizona 5. 2B_Toro (8), Torrens (13), Seager (22), Bauers (7), Rojas (30), P.Smith (25). HR_Peralta (7). SB_Toro (5). SF_Murphy (3). S_McCarthy (1). IPHRERBBSO. Seattle. Flexen643324. Swanson110002. Sewald100002. Steckenrider100001. Y.Ramirez W,1-2100001. Andriese111001. Arizona. T.Gilbert743323. Wendelken100002. Clippard100010. Mantiply110000. Clarke L,1-3014320. Poppen2-333301. de...

Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
Houston 4, Seattle 3

A-homered for Marmolejos in the 6th. b-struck out for Moore in the 8th. c-flied out for Murphy in the 9th. E_Garcia (2), Correa (8), Crawford (11). LOB_Houston 10, Seattle 7. 2B_Tucker (27), Maldonado (10), Torrens (11). HR_Marmolejos (4), off Garcia; Moore (11), off Raley. RBIs_Alvarez (89), Tucker 2 (73), Meyers (16), Marmolejos (10), Moore 2 (39). SB_Tucker (12). SF_Tucker.
On deck: Astros at Seattle Mariners

When/where: Monday and Tuesday at 9:10 p.m., Wednesday at 3:10 p.m.; T-Mobile Park. TV/radio: ATTSW; 790 AM, 1010 AM (Spanish) all three games, 740 AM on Monday and Tuesday. Pitchers: Monday, RHP Luis Garcia (10-6, 3.21) vs. RHP Chris Flexen (11-5, 3.54); Tuesday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (10-4, 3.32) vs. LHP Yusei Kikuchi (7-7, 4.33); Wednesday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 4.46) vs. RHP Logan Gilbert (5-5, 5.44).
Minor league update for 9/7/21

Down East started Gavin Collyer on Tuesday, and Collyer had another strong outing, going five innings, allowing one unearned run while striking out six and walking two. The 20 year old righthander now has a 3.36 ERA on the season. The Ducks scored 17 runs on 23 hits, so lots...
Pac-12's biggest game: No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State

Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference:. GAME OF THE WEEK: No. 12 Oregon (1-0) faces No. 3 Ohio State (1-0) in front of more than 100,000 fans at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. The Buckeyes were two-touchdown favorites to open the week. The Ducks are coming off a close 31-24 victory last weekend against Fresno State, a somewhat surprising result that dropped Oregon a spot in the AP Top 25. In a season-opening 45-31 win over Minnesota, Ohio State shook off some early shakiness to collect nearly 500 yards in total offense. Freshman quarterback CJ Stroud threw for 294 yards and four touchdowns.
Atlanta 8, Washington 5

A-popped out for Espino in the 6th. b-struck out for Baldonado in the 8th. c-grounded out for Jackson in the 8th. LOB_Washington 8, Atlanta 6. 2B_Escobar (13), Adams (6), Hernandez (7), Freeman (20), d'Arnaud (8), Soler (5). HR_Hernandez (8), off Matzek; Duvall (32), off Espino; Albies (27), off Harper. RBIs_Kieboom (19), Soto (81), Hernandez 3 (24), Duvall 3 (97), d'Arnaud (21), Albies 4 (93). SF_Albies.
Joc Pederson, Stephen Vogt in the lineup Thursday against the Nationals

Despite dropping a 4-2 decision to the Washington Nationals Wednesday night, the Atlanta Braves were able to maintain their lead in the NL East standings thanks to losses by the Phillies and the Mets. The Braves will try to keep the pressure on Thursday night when they wrap up a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. Huascar Ynoa will get the start for Atlanta while Erick Fedde will be on the mound for Washington.
Martinez on Ruiz's knee, plans for Rogers and Thompson

Catcher Keibert Ruiz continues to recover from a bone bruise on his right knee, but Nationals manager Davey Martinez is hopeful he will have the young backstop available off the bench tonight, assuming he gets through pregame activities without any issues. “He’s gonna go catch in the bullpen, take (batting...
Astros: 2 pitchers that could be candidates for 60-day IL

With Marwin Gonzalez and Jose Siri joining the active roster, the Houston Astros filled their 40-man, as the two were in Triple-A. While Zack Greinke and Taylor Jones hitting the 10-day injured list due to health and safety protocol, the two don’t count against the 40-man, but their returns are nearing.
The Associated Press

Gant wins, Rooker homers as Twins blank Indians 3-0

CLEVELAND (AP) — One of the Twins’ expectant fathers delivered. Hours after manager Rocco Baldelli’s wife gave birth, Brent Rooker homered as he awaits a call from home for an arriving baby and Minnesota beat Cleveland 3-0 on Tuesday night, spoiling Indians starter Aaron Civale’s return from injury. Rooker’s 421-foot...
Nationals' Keibert Ruiz (knee) starting Wednesday

Washington Nationals catcher Keibert Ruiz (knee) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against right-hander Touki Toussaint and the Atlanta Braves. Ruiz is making his first start since fouling a ball off his knee over the weekend. The young backstop is replacing Riley Adams behind the plate and batting seventh.
Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 3

PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-pinch hit for Suter in the 4th. b-struck out for Ashby in the 6th. c-grounded out for Jankowski in the 7th. d-grounded out for Alvarado in the 8th. e-grounded out for Miller in the 9th. E_Urías (21). LOB_Philadelphia 5, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Narváez (18), Wong (27). HR_Harper (29), off Peralta;...
Why Collin McHugh intentionally balked against the Red Sox

When searching for examples regarding the evolution of baseball and how sign-stealing has impacted the game, look no further than the 10th inning of the Red Sox game against the Rays Monday. With Tampa Bay leading by a pair of runs heading into the bottom of the 10th, reliever Collin...
Astros' Jason Castro: Takes BP

Castro (knee) was spotted taking part in batting practice prior to Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Castro has been taking part in a variety of baseball activities in recent days after landing on the 10-day injured list Aug. 29 with right knee discomfort, but the Astros will likely want to see him catch multiple bullpen sessions and/or simulated games without incident before activating him. Until Castro is ready to go, Garrett Stubbs will serve as the top understudy to No. 1 catcher Martin Maldonado.
Injured Astros catcher Jason Castro takes batting practice

Injured Astros catcher Jason Castro took batting practice Wednesday and appeared confident he will be able to play before the end of the season. Speaking for the first time since he went on the injured list Aug. 29, Castro described feeling intermittent pain in his right knee, which he said has been surgically repaired four times. The pain came to a head during the Astros’ road series against the Rangers the last weekend of August, and the Astros placed Castro on the injured list with right knee soreness and sent him back to Houston before the series finale.
Eddie Rosario returns to lineup for Wednesday's matchup against Nationals

The Atlanta Braves will deploy an outfield that consists of Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall, and Jorge Soler on Wednesday. All three outfielders were acquired at the deadline and have each made significant contributions since their arrival. Rosario spent some time on the IL and on a rehab assignment with Gwinnett, but has added another spark to the Braves offense in limited opportunities since being recalled. His .273/.346/.545 batting line includes a homer in 26 plate appearances, and most certainly helps his case in garnering additional playing time. Here is the full Atlanta attack:

