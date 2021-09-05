Erayna Sargent of Hooky Wellness: “Take the timeout before you need it”

Communicate. Do everything you can to let people know what is going on, what you are doing, and why it is necessary and important. During the financial crisis a colleague who ran a medium-size consulting business experienced a dramatic reduction in client work. She knew that she could not continue to support the number of people that she had on staff. Instead of firing anyone, however, she proposed that everyone work and be paid for 32 hours per week and continue to receive medical benefits. Other perks like Friday lunches and travel would be suspended until things returned to normal. The tight-knit team was pleased that no one would lose their job and was willing to share the pain in order to make it through to the other side.