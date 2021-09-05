Erayna Sargent of Hooky Wellness: “Take the timeout before you need it”
Take the timeout before you need it. I wasn’t kidding when I said my therapist put me on time out. At the end of 2019, I decided to take a short-term disability leave. I was at the peak of my most intense burnout experience and, as I put it, “life was life-ing” and was taking more of the bandwidth that I realized. My dad’s fight with cancer and other aggressive health issues was intensifying, the family stuff that comes with that, dual career, cross country moves.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0