I wish someone would have told me that it’s okay to own mistakes. Having come up through the ranks as an executive at a large company, I observed that those individuals that had the most, were often the ones that directed attention to others when things went wrong. There’s a great book called, Mistakes Were Made, But Not By Me by Carol Tavris and Elliot Aronson. I bought it for my boss at a former company as a parting gift. I hope he read it.