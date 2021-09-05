Opinion: Recall system runs counter to goal of representing the will of Californians

When the summer began, Californians were no doubt hoping that this fall would contain less political drama than the last. But alas, recall petitioners had other ideas. In February 2020, a retired county sheriff’s sergeant began circulating a petition to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. At the time, the stated reasons for the recall included dissatisfaction with Newsom’s handling of taxes, homelessness and immigration. Since then, however, the petition has gained traction as a result of Newsom’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and in early July, the California secretary of state certified that enough signatures had been gathered to trigger a recall election on Sept. 14.