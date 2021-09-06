CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamen Rider W Sequel Anime Fuuto PI Unveils Staff Members

Sep 6
Anime News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe official website for FUUTO PI, the anime of the Fūto Tantei manga, revealed the anime's staff members and two image-board art for the anime on Monday. Yousuke Kabashima (Uma Musume Pretty Derby character design, chief animation director) is directing the anime at Studio KAI, with Ayataka Tanemura as assistant director. Kabashima is also listed as "Kamen Rider Dopant Animator" alongside Masahiro Yamane. Tatsuto Higuchi (Revue Starlight, Midnight Occult Civil Servants) is in charge of series composition, with original manga author Riku Sanjō credited for script supervision. Hidekazu Ebina (AMAZING STRANGER) is designing the characters for animation, and is also serving as the chief animation director alongside Sei Komatsubara. Yukiyoshi Shikiji, Kazuhito Tomonaga, and Kenta Yokoya are credited as main animators.

www.animenewsnetwork.com

