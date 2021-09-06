Will Labor Day festivities cause spike in COVID-19 cases in Pittsburgh?

PITTSBURGH — For the second year in a row, there won’t be a Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh.

The Labor Day parade may be canceled again this year amid rising coronavirus cases. But that’s not stopping people from enjoying other activities around the city like the Soul Food Fest here at Market Square.

Specialty food vendors, a barbecue contest, live music, and children’s activities highlight the weekend.

“We’ve been cooped all 2020, so we didn’t really get to get out, have fun, be with our families and go to events. I’m glad everything opened back up, but I’m still scared of coronavirus and everything,” Taia Abram said.

It is one of the largest and oldest in the country, drawing some 200,000 people every year.

Surging coronavirus cases forced organizers to put the public’s safety first and cancel the parade.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged people to not travel this holiday weekend.