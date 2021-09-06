CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sunday leftovers -- UNT soccer team ties OU to cap weekend in Mean Green sports

By Brett Vito Staff Writer bvito@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago
Buy Now North Texas defensive end Grayson Murphy (9) sacks Northwestern State quarterback Kaleb Fletcher (2) during the Mean Green's 41-14 win over the Demons on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. Al Key/DRC

It's Sunday night and time for the leftovers, that point in the week where we pick back through the events of the weekend, reheat the good stuff -- and some of the bad -- while putting it all in perspective.

The UNT soccer team just capped the weekend with a pretty impressive result, battling Oklahoma to a 2-2 draw in Norman.

UNT was up 1-0 and had a 2-1 lead late before Oklahoma scored the equalizer. Elle Marie DeFrain and Olivia Klein scored UNT's goals in what was statistically an even match across the board.

The big news of the weekend was UNT opening the football season with a 41-14 win over Northwestern State.

We wrapped up our coverage today with my weekly Sunday column. UNT coach Seth Littrell has done a ton of good things in Denton while taking the Mean Green to four bowl games and a conference title game in five seasons.

What he's struggled to do is win the big one -- a bowl game or a game with a conference title on the line.

UNT's game against SMU doesn't fall into that category, but the Mean Green are looking for their first win over the Mustangs in Dallas since 1933.

Considering the feelings of UNT fans when it comes to SMU, a win this week would certainly add to Littrell's resume.

As far as UNT's win over NSU goes, my immediate thoughts were that UNT did what it needed to. The Mean Green weren't perfect but they took a step in the right direction.

Quarterback Jace Ruder showed promise in his first start and DeAndre Torrey put up a monster night in the first game of his senior season.

And finally, the UNT volleyball team won two of their three matches down at UTA over the weekend to move to 4-2 on the season. The Mean Green will be back at home this weekend in their second home tournament of the year with matches against Jackson State, Montana State and Abilene Christian.

