Get To Know The 2021 Indianapolis Colts: 53 Stats, Observations And Quotes About 53-Man Roster

By JJ Stankevitz
Indianapolis Colts
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuote: "I have all the trust in the world in Jacob," wide receiver Parris Campbell said. "Everybody on this (Zoom media) call has seen Jacob make strides from preseason (Game) 1 to preseason 3. I could honestly say he stepped up in a big way with Carson being out and just, you can tell he's seeing things faster, he's playing faster, he knows what he's doing, the way he's making calls in the huddle, he's making checks. I've really seen Jacob get better throughout camp and I think we can all attest to that. Confidence (is) very high in him."

