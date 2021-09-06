CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Rangers must be mindful of Taylor Hearn’s workload during stellar streak of starts

By Evan Grant
Dallas News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. — Taylor Hearn is pitching really well as a starter. So good, in fact, maybe it’s time to start thinking about stopping. When the season began, there was no detailed plan for monitoring and regulating Hearn’s innings. There was no need to. He was a reliever. Things change. Perhaps nobody to wear a Rangers uniform this season has done a better job of seizing an opportunity thrust his way than Hearn has when it comes to starting.

