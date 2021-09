Flood Advisory issued for Hawaii in Hawaii by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 15:34:00 Expires: 2021-09-05 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Target Area: Hawaii in Hawaii FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM HST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE ISLAND OF HAWAII IN HAWAII COUNTY At 334 PM HST, radar indicated areas of heavy rain over leeward Big Island. The heaviest showers were falling at a rate of up to 1 inch per hour between Kailua-Kona and Puuanahulu. Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Waikoloa Village, Puuanahulu, Puako, Kawaihae, Kohala Ranch, Kalaoa, Kamuela, Holualoa, Pohakuloa Training Area, Waikoloa Beach, Mauna Lani, Waikii, Kona International Airport and Mahukona. This advisory may need to be extended beyond 530 PM HST if flooding persists.