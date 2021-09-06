Ever seen a 1st pitch backflip? Now you have!
Action star Simu Liu raised the stakes Sunday night when he followed up a fantastic first pitch with a flawless backflip prior to the game between the Dodgers and the Giants. Most celebrities have enough trouble getting their ceremonial first pitch over the plate. But Liu, the 32-year-old actor, writer and stuntman who is currently starring in Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," delivered a strike and stuck the landing without even stepping off the mound.www.mlb.com
