CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kate Quigley doing ‘ok’ after taking fentanyl-laced coke that killed Fuquan Johnson

By Kenneth Garger
New York Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComedian Kate Quigley told a friend she is doing “ok” after she was hospitalized after reportedly taking a tainted batch of cocaine that resulted in three deaths. “I’m alive. I’m not great. But I’m ok,” Quigley texted her comedian pal, Brian Redban, after he asked how she was following the tragedy at a Venice home on Friday night.

nypost.com

Comments / 144

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Rucker
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Prince
Person
Mac Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coke#Fentanyl#Instagram#Tmz#Hootie The
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPopculture

Darius Rucker's Rumored Ex Girlfriend Breaks Silence After Being Hospitalized After Reported Overdose

Darius Rucker's former girlfriend Kate Quigley put her loved ones at ease recently. The model and comedian was one of four individuals who OD'd from cocaine and fentanyl at a house party in the Venice section of LA. Quigley was reportedly found unconscious, per TMZ, and rushed to a nearby hospital where she was listed in critical condition. Her friend, fellow comedian Brian Redban, shared a screenshot of a text message between the two to his Twitter account where Quigley lets him know she's alive but not the best. Redban also posted a picture of himself with Quigley on Twitter, asking his followers to "give love to my dear friend @KateQFunny," along with a sad emoji.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Police Identify Two Other Victims Of Venice, Calif. Drug OD That Claimed Comedian Fuquan Johnson

UPDATED, 4:01 PM: Police have identified comedians Ricky Angeli and Natalie Williamson as the other two victims who died at a Venice, CA, house party over the weekend. They, along with comedian and television writer Fuquan Johnson, are believed to have ingested cocaine laced with the powerful painkiller fentanyl. Comedian Kate Quigley, the other victim of the laced drug, is still alive but said to be lucid only for brief moments, according to her mom. “Thank you everyone for your prayers and positivity. Kate is stable. She still isn’t lucid for more than a moment at a time. We are optimistic that she will...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Comedian Fuquan Johnson, 2 Others Die of Suspected Overdose

Los Angeles-based comedian Fuquan Johnson has died, along with two other people, of an apparent drug overdose at a party, TMZ reports. The 42-year-old funnyman and the other victims are believed to have unwittingly ingested fentanyl-laced cocaine during a get-together in Venice late Friday. TMZ says that comedian and model Kate Quigley survived but was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The LAPD is investigating who supplied the killer doses.
People

Ice-T Mourns Death of Murdered Friend Joseph 'Taheim' Bryan: He 'Was a Good Dude'

"I'm not in a good place behind this," Ice-T wrote Friday on Instagram after his friend, writer/producer Joseph 'Taheim' Bryan, was shot to death in his car. Ice-T is mourning the death of his friend, writer/producer Joseph "Taheim" Bryan. The two-time Grammy Award winner, 63, wrote that he's "devastated" over...
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Mac Miller's Death: Fans Remember Late Actor 3 Years After Accidental Overdose

Mac Miller still secures a huge place inside his fans' hearts as everyone remembered his life during the third anniversary of his death. Three years ago, the responders from the Los Angeles County Department found Miller's body inside his home after a suspected drug overdose. Today, fans chose to celebrate his life rather than having what-ifs and what could have been.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Comedian Fuquan Johnson And Two Others Dead From Fentanyl-Laced Drugs At Venice Party

Fuquan Johnson, a writer for the TV series Comedy Parlour Live, has died along with two other unidentified victims after apparently overdosing on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a Venice, Calif. party on Friday. TMZ reported that two other victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Kate Quigley, a comedian and the ex-girlfriend of Darius Rucker, was in a Los Angeles hospital. At least three others were hospitalized in serious condition. The other victims were not identified pending a medical examiner’s report. The synthetic painkiller Fentanyl has been showing up on the party circuit of both coasts in the US. The powerful drug has been implicated in the deaths of Prince, Mac Miller and Tom Petty, among others. Johnson was 42 and a frequent performer on the Los Angeles comedy circuit. Quigley has appeared in The Office, the fan film project Star Trek: Hidden Frontier, and the TV mini-series Guber. Police have not given details on who supplied the drugs or whether others may have been affected at the party.
CelebritiesPopculture

Memorial Announced for Comedians Who Died in LA Overdose Incident

The Los Angeles comedy scene will pay tribute to the two comedians who tragically died of suspected overdoses at a LA party over the weekend. Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Colangeli, who died at the scene alongside one other, will be honored during a Wednesday, Sept. 15 memorial service. The service will be held at the HaHa Comedy Club in North Hollywood, where the marquee currently reads, "Rest in peace Fuquan Johnson Enrico Colangeli" and where Johnson and Colangeli often performed their stand-up acts.
Los Angeles, CAthecomicscomic.com

R.I.P. Fuquan Johnson and Enrico Coangeli

If you haven’t already heard or seen the news ricocheting across social media and on local Los Angeles TV news, we’ve lost two more comedians over the weekend. Fuquan Johnson, 43, and Enrico Coangeli (aka Rico Angeli), 48, died late Friday night at a house party in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles. The suspected cause of death was cocaine laced with fentanyl. A third victim was identified as 33-year-old Natalie Williamson. The party’s host, comedian Kate Quigley, is in a nearby hospital and expected to survive.
CelebritiesPopculture

Enrico Colangeli Identified as Second Comedian Dead in LA Overdose Incident

Comedian Enrico Colangeli has been identified as one of the three people who died at a house party in Los Angeles over the weekend. Colangeli, 39, was found dead by police on Saturday inside of an apartment in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Venice Beach after suffering a suspected drug overdose. His passing was confirmed in a post by the Ha Ha Comedy Club, where he frequently performed, mourning the tragic loss.
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...

Comments / 0

Community Policy