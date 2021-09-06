Yankees hopeful Jonathan Loaisiga will only miss ‘a couple weeks’

The back end of the Yankees’ bullpen took another big blow on Sunday — and that was before it blew a game against the Orioles. Jonathan Loaisiga, who has been the Yankees’ most reliable high-leverage reliever this season, was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a strained rotator cuff. The right-hander will not throw for at least 10 days, but manager Aaron Boone said he is “hopeful” Loaisiga will be able to return before the season is over.