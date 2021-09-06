Special Weather Statement issued for Dallam, Hartley by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 18:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-05 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Dallam; Hartley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Dallam and Hartley Counties through 915 PM CDT At 834 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 15 miles southwest of Dalhart, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dalhart and Romero. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH