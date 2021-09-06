CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Historical Hike Along the Metacomet Trail, Plainville/Farmington, (B3B/C, Moderate)

outdoors.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. About 5+ miles along the scenic Metacomet Trail heading North from its junction with Rte. 372 in Plainville towards Rattlesnake Mt. in Farmington. This hike qualifies as part of the CFPA's NET Hike 50 Challenge Program. A fairly short, but steep, climb from Rte. 372 to the ridgeline. After that initial climb, the trail has the typical undulating terrain following along the trap rock ridgeline. Pole(s) may be useful for trap rock scree along the trail. This will be pretty much an in-and-out hike with numerous views to the North and West potentially using a few parallel side trails, or forest roads, along the way. We will pass thru the remnants of a Cold War Nike Missile Control Base, one of several such sites in the Hartford area, followed by a snack break on Pinnacle Mountain. We will then visit the hallowed ground of Hospital Rock, a late 1700's Smallpox quarantine site. The rock was used as a messaging place for child patients and their parents during the child's confinement and includes graffiti carved into the rock. Meet at 9:15 for a prompt 9:30 start at the Occupation Health Network parking lot, 440 New Britain Ave. (Rte. 372), across from the Trailhead junction. Park at the West end of the lot. Potential post hike trip to J. Timothy's, a 225 year old Tavern, in Plainville (recently selected again as one of the top 10 Wings locations in the nation). Co-leaders are welcome. Steady Rain cancels. DIRECTIONS: From I-84 West (from Hartford/New Britain), take Exit 33 (Rte. 72 West) to Exit 2 (Rte. 372). At the end of the exit ramp, turn right on Rte. 372 East, go past the shopping malls and past Crooked St. After passing Crooked St. on the right, go 0.2 miles to the parking lot on the right. From I-84 East (Southington), take Exit 34 (Crooked St) toward Rte. 372. At the end of the exit ramp, turn left on Crooked St. then turn right on Rte. 372 East. Go 0.2 miles to the parking lot on the right. For other directions, use google/ map quest/GPS and enter this address: 440 New Britain Ave, Plainville.

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Farmington#Ct#Plainville#West End#Shopping Malls#River#Cfpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Only In Massachusetts

Hike Along An Old Railroad On The Grand Trunk Trail In Massachusetts

There are wonderful trails throughout the Bay State and with options to hike in the mountains and by the beach, you have your choice of epic views and breathtaking scenery. The state also offers many historic hikes along trails that run along the same route as old railroads. Grand Trunk Trail in Southbridge, Massachusetts is […] The post Hike Along An Old Railroad On The Grand Trunk Trail In Massachusetts appeared first on Only In Your State.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Machimoodus and Sunrise State Parks East Haddam (Moderate)

126 Leesville Road, Moodus, CT. 06469 Route 151 (next to KinderCare Child Care Facility),. Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Overview. Five mile hike on old logging roads and wooded paths. Some ups and downs with...
Cromwell, CToutdoors.org

CANCELLED/RE-SCHEDULED - River Highlands State Park, Cromwell, (C3C, Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Phil has CANCELLED the following hike due to rain predicted to continue into the afternoon. The hike has been re-scheduled for 10:00 on Friday, 9/10. Same time, same place, different day. Approx. 4-5 miles, mostly flat hike along the Connecticut River and then up from the river along a brook gorge. Meet at Pierson Park parking lot off West Street at 9:45 for prompt 10:00 start (GPS Ref: 13 West St, Cromwell, CT). Steady Rain cancels. Directions: From I-91 S take Exit 22, Rte. 9 S, to Exit 19 in Cromwell. Go left off exit onto Rte. 372 (West Street). Follow West St. East about 1.5 miles to Pierson Park on the right, just before the Police/Fire Stations and Main St. (Rte. 99). From Rte. 9 N take Exit 18 in Cromwell. Follow Rte. 99 (Main St.) North about 0.8 miles to Rte. 372 (West St.). Take a left on West St. to Pierson Park on the left, just past the Police/Fire Stations. Consolidate cars for short ride to trailhead off of Field Rd. No car spot required.
HobbiesDuluth News Tribune

Camping not recommended on Superior Hiking Trail

The Superior Hiking Trail Association is not recommending camping and backpacking on the 300-mile trail that stretches up to the Canadian border, due to unpredictable fire conditions, poor air quality and unreliable water sources. "In addition to your personal safety, any emergency response required will put an undue burden on...
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Hike To An Ice Cream-Shaped Rock Along This Scenic And Popular Trail In Kentucky

Hikers come from near and far to hit the trails throughout Red River Gorge. We talk about this area a lot because it truly is one the best places to hike in the entire region. It has something for everyone, of every skill level, and many are surprised that such a natural gem is tucked […] The post Hike To An Ice Cream-Shaped Rock Along This Scenic And Popular Trail In Kentucky appeared first on Only In Your State.
Butler County, PAuncoveringpa.com

Hiking the Sunken Garden Trail in Moraine State Park

Moraine State Park is an incredibly beautiful spot north of Pittsburgh that is a mecca for outdoor recreation. And, if you’re looking for a hike in the park, one of the best options is the Sunken Garden Trail. Moraine State Park surrounds Lake Arthur with the main areas for visitors...
Connecticut Stateoutdoors.org

Section Hiking the Appalachian Trail in Connecticut

As a teacher, I usually go on a little outdoor adventure trip in the summer. After not having an adventure in summer 2020, and the remaining travel concerns this summer, I was uncertain what adventure we could tackle. I decided that it was time to hike the full 50 miles...
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

11 mile difficult hike at Minnewaska State Forest, NY

Registration is required for this activity. THERE IS A PARKING FEE AT THE ENTRANCE .. $10 OR $12 . be at the gate FOR 8:45.. IT GETS BUSY FAST. This will be a difficult hike WITH A MODERATE PACE at Minnewaska State forest. you will encounter some mild water crossings and some rock scrambling.. This a beautiful hike with 1400ft of elevation gain. This will be a moderate paced hike!! DOGS.. NO. We do have a steep decline and dogs tend to get in the way of other hikers. This area is known for timber rattlesnakes. so please keep that in mind. We will keep the pace to moderate/ fast when hiking on the carriage trails. Everyone will be waitlisted. I will Add people on as they sign up on both sites and as I see fit .I LIKE TO KEEP MY GROUPS SMALL AND TRY TO KEEP EVERYONE AT THE SAME HIKING LEVEL.. A moderate pace is a not slow and relaxed. REGISTER HERE BUT You must ALSO RSVP @ https://www.meetup.com/AMC-CT-Chapter/ Only Meetup will have last minute updates, addtl. info. and correct directions to trailhead. Please cancel with at least 48 notice so the wait list can attend. The correct meeting place will be given to those who are attending. Pack extra water, at least 2 liters, first aid kit, hiking poles, extra snacks, extra layers.. It is always much cooler up there.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hike Steep Rock Preserve

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A relaxed 4 mile hike with one steep climb to Steep Rock summit where we will stop for snacks and enjoy the views. On our loop back we will cross a suspension bridge, visit the old railroad tunnel before we will continue on the mostly flat Tunnel Road along the beautiful Shepaug River. (Elevation gain 420ft). Please bring water, bug spray.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

River Highlands State Park, Cromwell, (C3C, Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approx. 4-5 miles, mostly flat hike along the Connecticut River and then up from the river along a brook gorge. Meet at Pierson Park parking lot off West Street at 9:45 for prompt 10:00 start (GPS Ref: 15 West St, Cromwell, CT). Steady Rain cancels. Directions: From I-91 S take Exit 22, Rte. 9 S, to Exit 19 in Cromwell. Go left off exit onto Rte. 372 (West Street). Follow West St. East about 1.5 miles to Pierson Park on the right, just before the Police/Fire Stations and Main St. (Rte. 99). From Rte. 9 N take Exit 18 in Cromwell. Follow Rte. 99 (Main St.) North about 0.8 miles to Rte. 372 (West St.). Take a left on West St. to Pierson Park on the left, just past the Police/Fire Stations. Consolidate cars for short ride to trailhead off of Field Rd. No car spot required.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Quinebaug River Trail, Danielson, (C3D, Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Accessible for most of hike. Easy out and back on mostly paved trail along the river at the start, then venture into wooded area with dirt path. We'll go approx. 5 miles on flat terrain, but you may turn back at any point. Meet at 9:45 for 10:00 start at Canoe Launch behind ball fields. From the west, take Rte. 6 east through Brooklyn to Danielson line at river. Continue to third traffic light and take right onto Rte. 12 south. Quickly take a right at the Canoe Launch sign, then follow to end, past construction & water treatment plant. Park on right near ballfields. Coming on I-395, take Exit 37 -old Exit 91- then go left at light onto Rte. 12 south. GPS may use Friendly Spirits, 40 Wauregan Rd, Danielson, which is across street from road in. Maybe NY Pizza to eat after hike?
LifestyleSteamboat Pilot & Today

Trail of the Week: Beall Trail (with video)

I think Mother Nature intentionally leaves yellow wildflowers for last. She eases us into fall with golden rod, tansy and asters. The late-summer flowers pop up when the grass around them is brown and other wildflowers have long faded. The August blooms provide one last dose of summer while warning us the aspen will soon turn the entire landscape yellow.
Routt County, COSteamboat Pilot & Today

Trail of the Week: Spring Creek (with video)

Spring Creek isn’t a hidden gem. It’s very popular among dog walkers, casual hikers and mountain bikers. So I was surprised when at 8 a.m. on a Sunday, there were just a few other cars at the trailhead off Amethyst Drive downtown. My dog Dallas and I had been there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy