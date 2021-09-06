Historical Hike Along the Metacomet Trail, Plainville/Farmington, (B3B/C, Moderate)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. About 5+ miles along the scenic Metacomet Trail heading North from its junction with Rte. 372 in Plainville towards Rattlesnake Mt. in Farmington. This hike qualifies as part of the CFPA's NET Hike 50 Challenge Program. A fairly short, but steep, climb from Rte. 372 to the ridgeline. After that initial climb, the trail has the typical undulating terrain following along the trap rock ridgeline. Pole(s) may be useful for trap rock scree along the trail. This will be pretty much an in-and-out hike with numerous views to the North and West potentially using a few parallel side trails, or forest roads, along the way. We will pass thru the remnants of a Cold War Nike Missile Control Base, one of several such sites in the Hartford area, followed by a snack break on Pinnacle Mountain. We will then visit the hallowed ground of Hospital Rock, a late 1700's Smallpox quarantine site. The rock was used as a messaging place for child patients and their parents during the child's confinement and includes graffiti carved into the rock. Meet at 9:15 for a prompt 9:30 start at the Occupation Health Network parking lot, 440 New Britain Ave. (Rte. 372), across from the Trailhead junction. Park at the West end of the lot. Potential post hike trip to J. Timothy's, a 225 year old Tavern, in Plainville (recently selected again as one of the top 10 Wings locations in the nation). Co-leaders are welcome. Steady Rain cancels. DIRECTIONS: From I-84 West (from Hartford/New Britain), take Exit 33 (Rte. 72 West) to Exit 2 (Rte. 372). At the end of the exit ramp, turn right on Rte. 372 East, go past the shopping malls and past Crooked St. After passing Crooked St. on the right, go 0.2 miles to the parking lot on the right. From I-84 East (Southington), take Exit 34 (Crooked St) toward Rte. 372. At the end of the exit ramp, turn left on Crooked St. then turn right on Rte. 372 East. Go 0.2 miles to the parking lot on the right. For other directions, use google/ map quest/GPS and enter this address: 440 New Britain Ave, Plainville.