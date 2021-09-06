New food truck has made its way to St. James

At the begining of August St. James community members probably saw a new food truck down by the lake front. The new truck is called The Spot. The Spot is owned and operated by Nathan Gonzalez. Before starting his business Gonzalez worked at Smithfield Foods in St. James for three years, but when the COVID-19 pandemic started he left their and started the process of getting The Shack started. The process of getting the licenses and the truck it took a year to complete everything from start to finish.