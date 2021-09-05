John Clay: The stakes loom large for Saturday's Kentucky-Missouri football matchup

LIBERTY (MO.) NORTH AT BENTONVILLE HIGH. RECORDS First game of the season for both teams. BETWEEN THE LINES Liberty North finished 9-3 and reached the Missouri Class 6 semifinals before losing to the eventual state champion. ... LB Melvin Laster started every game last year as a freshman and already has offers from Arkansas, Kansas, Kansas State and Missouri. ... Bentonville is no stranger to games against teams from Missouri. Kansas City Rockhurst has been a traditional opponent, and the Tigers also played Fort Zumwalt West in the past as well. ... Drew Wright settles in as Bentonville's starting quarterback with a number of weapons at his disposal. Tennessee commit Chas Nimrod and Cooper Smith handle the receiving, while Josh Ficklin, Sean Anderson and Chris Collier-Surly give the Tigers a stable of tailbacks.