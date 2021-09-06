Barbara Gail Ellis Smith, 83, of Cartersville, went to be with Jesus on Friday morning, September 3, 2021. Gail was born in San Diego, California, where her parents, Samuel Toliver Ellis and Lillie Mae Meadows Ellis, lived in military housing during Toliver’s long career in the U.S. Navy. Over Gail’s childhood years, before and during World War II, she and her mother lived at seaports in San Diego and New Orleans, and at times with the Meadows family in Calhoun and the Ellis family in Dalton.