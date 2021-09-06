Deadly crash reported

At about 2:47 a.m. Sept. 5 Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a single car accident in the 4000 block of East 52nd Street.

The investigation revealed that a Black 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe being operated by Leonel Torres of Odessa was traveling west on 52nd at a high rate of speed before leaving the roadway and striking and fence and a tree, a news release said.

Torres and a rear passenger identified as Alexis Luna were ejected and transported to MCH with life-threatening injuries. The front passenger identified as Bryan Contreras was pronounced deceased on scene. The next of kin have been notified and the investigation continues.