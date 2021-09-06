CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, NC

North Carolina man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for drug, firearm charges

By Staff Reports
thecoastlandtimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Marquis Sanders, 29, of Wilmington, was sentenced August 25, 2021 to 117 months in prison for distribution of a quantity of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina.

www.thecoastlandtimes.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Wilmington, NC
Government
Wilmington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Wilmington, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Prison#Drug Trafficking#Gps#New Hanover County Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Biden announces new vaccine mandates that could cover 100 million Americans

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stringent new vaccine rules on federal workers, large employers and health care staff in a sweeping attempt to contain the latest surge of Covid-19. The new requirements could apply to as many as 100 million Americans, according to the White House, and amount to Biden's strongest push yet to require vaccines for much of the country.
Posted by
CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis files emergency appeal on school mask mandates

(CNN) — Lawyers for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have filed an emergency appeal with the First District Court of Appeals in Florida in hopes of halting school mask mandates while the case goes through the court system. DeSantis' lawyers argue they "have a high likelihood of success on appeal. Therefore,...
ABC News

Elizabeth Holmes drawn as villain, underdog as trial begins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Prosecutors and defense attorneys sketched dueling portraits of fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes as her trial got underway Wednesday, alternatively describing her as a greedy villain who faked her way to the top and as a passionate underdog whose spent years trying to shake up the health care industry.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
Virginia StatePosted by
NBC News

Ty SeiduleTrump praise for Robert E. Lee's statue in Virginia shows how far this 'hero' has fallen

How the mighty have fallen. Or in this case, how far the enormous statue of Robert E. Lee has fallen from its high perch over Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. On Wednesday, the Confederate general’s statue took one final, ignoble ride out of the state capital. Despite former President Donald Trump's ridiculous protests to the contrary, Lee’s reputation today seems to mirror his statue: cut to pieces.
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.

Comments / 0

Community Policy