North Carolina man sentenced to more than nine years in prison for drug, firearm charges
Jonathan Marquis Sanders, 29, of Wilmington, was sentenced August 25, 2021 to 117 months in prison for distribution of a quantity of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, fentanyl and cocaine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of North Carolina.www.thecoastlandtimes.com
Comments / 3